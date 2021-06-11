Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.82. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 45,760 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$353.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Platinum Group Metals news, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,000. Also, Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$49,035.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at C$38,419.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $669,062.

Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

