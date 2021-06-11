PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGS. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.