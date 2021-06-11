Playgroundz Market Capitalization Hits $1.94 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $1,545.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

