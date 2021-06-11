Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) versus Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Head-To-Head Analysis

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Points International has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Points International and Uber Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $217.39 million 1.18 -$5.36 million ($0.27) -63.63 Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 8.33 -$6.77 billion ($3.86) -12.84

Points International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies. Points International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International -3.79% -14.08% -4.72% Uber Technologies -34.45% -42.11% -15.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Points International and Uber Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Uber Technologies 0 4 30 0 2.88

Points International currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.23%. Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $65.84, suggesting a potential upside of 32.88%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Points International.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services. The company operates through four segments: Mobility, Delivery, Freight, and Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and Other Technology Programs. The Mobility segment provides products that connect consumers with mobility drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also offers Uber for Business, financial partnerships, transit, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Delivery segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered, as well as offers grocery and convenience store delivery, and select other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment engages in the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

