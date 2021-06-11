Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,817. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.