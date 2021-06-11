Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 150,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.60. The stock had a trading volume of 280,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

