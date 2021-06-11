Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,141,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 791,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,674,000 after buying an additional 108,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $524.31. 11,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,398. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $497.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

