Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,828 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $54,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $162.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.78. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

