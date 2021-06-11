Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.30 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Brighthouse Financial worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of BHF opened at $45.64 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

