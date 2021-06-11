Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 6.6%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $36.06. 715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 352,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $9,999,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,020,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.