PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,168 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $77,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 963,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after buying an additional 750,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. 18,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,580. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

