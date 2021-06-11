Pundi X[new] One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.83 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $364.69 million and approximately $25.83 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

