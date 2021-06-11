Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Increased by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

