Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Issued By KeyCorp

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.83, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

