QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.70 million-298.86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.60 million.

Shares of QIWI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 212,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,768. The firm has a market cap of $695.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. QIWI has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QIWI will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sberbank CIB upgraded QIWI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

