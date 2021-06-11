Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,719. The stock has a market cap of $890.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.