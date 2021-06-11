Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

NX stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $883.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.69. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

