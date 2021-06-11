Quantitative Advantage LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 7.4% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $37,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $303,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 208.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.57. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.16. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $253.12.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

