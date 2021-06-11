Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases Shares of 1,978 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.68. The company had a trading volume of 140,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,105. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $97.15 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.31.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

