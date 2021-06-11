Quantitative Advantage LLC Sells 26,510 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Quantitative Advantage LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.76. 76,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,950. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

