R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Position Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,834,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.93% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $11,680,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $3,971,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 13,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,276,026 shares of company stock worth $7,059,277. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RRD opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.77. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

