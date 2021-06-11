Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Radian Group reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 286.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. 15,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

