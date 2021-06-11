Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,066,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,418,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 786,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

