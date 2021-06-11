RAMP (RAMP) Market Cap Tops $81.16 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $81.16 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.73 or 0.00804816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00086436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045121 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,930,839 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

