Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas Sells 39,652 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of RPD opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $94.60.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.
Rapid7 Company Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.