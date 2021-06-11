Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

RGLD opened at $125.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

