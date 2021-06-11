Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Questor Technology in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QST. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.97 million and a PE ratio of -11.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.96. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$1.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.64. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.30 million.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

