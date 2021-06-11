Raymond James Comments on OceanaGold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGC. National Bank Financial upped their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.77.

OGC stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.35. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.13.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

