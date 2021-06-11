Raymond James Increases Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$2.25

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
