Raymond James Increases Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$2.25

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

