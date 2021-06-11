Raymond James Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$12.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.35% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

TSE:IVN opened at C$8.72 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.36 and a 12-month high of C$9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 42.46 and a quick ratio of 39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.61.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

