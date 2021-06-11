Raymond James Reaffirms “OUTPERFORM” Rating for Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRON. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

TSE CRON opened at C$10.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.01. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$6.55 and a twelve month high of C$20.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

