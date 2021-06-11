Raymond James Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

FCX opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

