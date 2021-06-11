Raymond James Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,921 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

