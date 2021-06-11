Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE RYAM opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $477.61 million, a P/E ratio of -187.70 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

