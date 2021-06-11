Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

RLGY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Realogy alerts:

NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95. Realogy has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 50,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,077,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 865.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 506,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after buying an additional 454,355 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Realogy in the 1st quarter worth $314,000.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.