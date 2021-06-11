Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BRP (DOOO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) in the last few weeks:

6/7/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$117.00 to C$108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/3/2021 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

6/1/2021 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

5/28/2021 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

5/26/2021 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

4/26/2021 – BRP is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – BRP is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

DOOO stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.37. 76,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,157. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46.

Get BRP Inc alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.