Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,050 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.