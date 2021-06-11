Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,050 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14.

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

