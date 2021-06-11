Red Metal Resources (NASDAQ:RMES) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Red Metal Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:RMES) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.38. 5,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 23,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMES)

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the FarellÃ³n project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

