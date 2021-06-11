Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
RWT stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.21.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
