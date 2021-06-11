Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.35. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.18 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

