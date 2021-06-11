Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) CAO Sells $106,736.00 in Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $68.06 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on REG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

