Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,552. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

