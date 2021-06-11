Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CFO Maureen B. Short Sells 22,725 Shares

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $63.59. 827,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,295. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

