Reviewing CarLotz (LOTZ) and Its Competitors

CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ) is one of 29 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CarLotz to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CarLotz alerts:

28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CarLotz and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 CarLotz Competitors 205 1089 1338 46 2.46

CarLotz presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.46%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 6.43%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

CarLotz has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz’s rivals have a beta of 4.08, indicating that their average share price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarLotz and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million -$3.54 million -2.75 CarLotz Competitors $6.49 billion $175.08 million 5.00

CarLotz’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% CarLotz Competitors 3.54% 134.64% 5.39%

Summary

CarLotz rivals beat CarLotz on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.