Reviewing Frontline (NYSE:FRO) & Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Frontline has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Frontline and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 27.55% 15.36% 6.32% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontline and Hermitage Offshore Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $1.22 billion 1.42 $412.88 million $2.13 4.13 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Frontline and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 5 2 0 2.29 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontline currently has a consensus target price of $7.73, suggesting a potential downside of 12.06%. Given Frontline’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Frontline is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Frontline beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

