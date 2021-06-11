Rex D. Geveden Sells 5,000 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $64.05. 280,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.37.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

