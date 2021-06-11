RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $750.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $550.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.53.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $707.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1-year low of $226.82 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.94.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

