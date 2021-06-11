RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $750.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $550.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.53.
Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $707.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1-year low of $226.82 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.94.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
