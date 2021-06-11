Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 19,246 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 149.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,518,920 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Lemonade stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of -27.03. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.80.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.