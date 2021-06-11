Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Moelis & Company worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after acquiring an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 755,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,781,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $53.98 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325 over the last ninety days. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

