Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,599 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.